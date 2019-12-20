FARMINGTON – The Altar Guild of St. Joseph’s Church donated $2,000 Friday, December 13, to the ECU HEAT fund, a week after its director put out an urgent call for help.

The Altar Guild held an Advent Bazaar on the weekend of December 7 and 8 and had already chosen ECU HEAT to be the recipient of its proceeds when the Rev. Susan Crane, ECU HEAT coordinator, issued the call for donations. On Friday, Carole Gopsill, president of the Altar Guild, and her committee presented the check to the Rev. Crane at the guild’s annual Christmas luncheon. Mrs. Gopsill noted that many people who purchased items at the bazaar gave more than they needed to, because it was such a good cause.

“People would give us $20 for a $15 wreath, because the money was going to help people in need,” she said. “This is a very generous parish.”

Parish members donated more than 25 baskets for a silent auction and items for a white elephant table. There was also a table of baked goods for sale, made by parish members.

In her remarks to the group, Rev. Crane said that the response from the community had been overwhelming, and ECU HEAT had far exceeded its goal of $5,000.

Mrs. Gopsill said that last year, the Altar Guild raised $1,000 for ECU HEAT. Knowing that the need would be greater this year, the guild extended its bazaar to two days, and was able to double its income, and its donation. In past years, the group donated to local food pantries and other community funds.

