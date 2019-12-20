The “Concerts at Jewett” series, sponsored by the University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College, will feature The Katahdin Valley Boys in concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12. The concert will be held in the Fireplace Lounge in the UMA Randall Student Center of the Augusta Campus.

This is a change in venue during the Jewett Auditorium renovation. This concert is expected to sell out due to the limited seating (125 seats) of the Fireplace Lounge. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early!

The Katahdin Valley Boys take pride in presenting their audiences with top quality, traditional and contemporary bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music featuring tight harmonies and smooth solos. A popular Maine group, they have received awards from the Maine Country Music Association and the Maine Academy of Country Music and were named “Bluegrass Band of the Year” in 2012.

Tickets are $10, students $5, 12-and-under free. Tickets are available at Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop, and at the door. Because of limited seating, there are no online or mail order tickets for this concert. Call 621-3551 or email [email protected] for more information. For more information, please visit: https://www.umasc.org/

The next concert in the “Concerts at Jewett” series will feature Christine Letcher’s classical piano before the intermission, then Christine as vocalist with Bill Moseley’s PUMA jazz quartet. The concert will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23, in Jewett Hall.

