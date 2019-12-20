LONDON — An American diplomat’s wife who left Britain after being involved in a fatal road accident that killed a British teenager has been charged, British prosecutors said Friday.
British police say 19-year-old motorcycle rider Harry Dunn died when he was hit by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, whose husband was stationed at a U.S. military base in England. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain after the crash.
Dunn’s family has urged her to return and face British justice and met President Donald Trump as part of their campaign.
Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorized police to charge Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving “following a thorough review of the evidence available.” A spokesman for the family said they had been informed of the charges.
Prosecutors said they had begun extradition proceedings, although it is up to the government whether to formally ask for Sacoolas to be sent back to Britain. The accident happened near a military base in Northamptonshire.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Community Sports
Recent belt tests at Pelletier’s Karate Academy
-
The Buzz
What’s going to move into the Auburn Kmart building?
-
Connections
Perham Stream Birding Trail open for free winter recreation
-
Connections
Cathy McDonald honored for contributions
-
Nation / World
Boeing capsule goes off course, won’t dock at space station