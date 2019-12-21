FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Name, School, Grade, Position
Wyatt Hathway, Leavitt, Jr., QB
Dasean Calder, Leavitt, Sr., RB
Colby VanDecker, Oxford Hills, Sr., RB
Ryan Baird, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Sr., WR
Addison Brown, Oxford Hills, Jr., WR
Cole Morin, Leavitt, Sr., TE
David Dingley, Oxford Hills, Sr., OL
Colin Houle, Lisbon, Sr., OL
Riley Parmenter, Leavitt, Sr., OL
Kyle Stilkey, Oak Hill, Sr., OL
Shane Tweedie, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Sr., OL
Brandon Frey, Spruce Mountain, Sr., Util.
Isaac Oliveira, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Fr., K
DEFENSE
Daniel Bolton, Lisbon, Sr., DL
Zack Delano, Mt. Blue, Jr., DL
Camden Jordan, Leavitt, Sr., DL
J.J. Worster, Oxford Hills, Sr., DL
Matt Brown, Mountain Valley, Sr., LB
Tommy Casey, Leavitt, Jr., LB
Isaiah Oufiero, Oxford Hills, So. LB
Cade Truman, Oxford Hills, Sr., LB
Dylon Jackson, Lewiston, Sr., DB
Seth Leeman, Lisbon, Sr., DB
Gavin Rawstron, Oak Hill, Jr., DB
Jacob Sousa, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Sr., DB
Liam Rodrigue, Oak Hill, Sr., P
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Keegan Choate, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Sr., QB
Kevon Johnson, Mt. Blue, Sr., RB
Ian Steele, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Jr., RB
Kyle Fox, Mt. Blue, Sr., WR
Sam Lindsay, Oak Hill, Jr., WR
Deon Hunt, Lewiston, Jr., TE
Bryson Bailey, Spruce Mountain., Jr., OL
Devin Cole-Mason, Telstar, Sr., OL
Tony Fournier, Edward Little, Sr., OL
Evan Kelly, Poland, Jr., OL
Jake Umberhind, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, So., OL
Damion Calder, Leavitt, Sr., Util.
Eli Soehren, Oxford Hills, Fr., K
DEFENSE
Cody Perkins, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Sr., DL
Jevin Smith, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Sr., DL
Hunter Mason, Lisbon, Sr., DL
Jake Umberhind, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, So., DL
Jack Bryant, Spruce Mountain, Sr., LB
Kyle Bourget, Lisbon, Sr., LB
Danny May, Lewiston, Jr., LB
Brayden Stevens, Telstar, So., LB
Dylan Desroches, Mountain Valley, Sr., DB
Robbie Dick, Lisbon, Sr., DB
Brady Downing, Poland, Sr., DB
Riley Quatrano, Lisbon, Sr., DB
Misha Boulet, Edward Little, Sr., P
