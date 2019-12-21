AUBURN — Alex Roy stood on his head for St. Dominic Academy, but he stood out maybe too much for the Saints, who were shut out by rival Lewiston, 3-0, in a Class A boys hockey game Saturday night at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

“He saved us the entire game. He made all the big saves, and I don’t know, couldn’t ask more from him,” Saints (2-2) coach Dan D’Auteuil said. “I mean, he did his job, and unfortunately his team didn’t help him out. And we gave up (34) shots, so it’s hard to overcome when you give up that many shots, and I think we only took 15 or 20. Tough to win when that happens.”

Roy turned away 12 shots, including four on the Blue Devils’ (4-0) first power play before Owen Cox converted midway through the same man-advantage nine minutes in.

Ryan Pomerleau made it 2-0 three minutes later when he poked a loose puck through Roy, moments after Roy and Saints defenseman Michael Cilley combined to deflect Pomerleau’s open shot into the netting.

“I thought we started the first, maybe five-to-seven minutes of the period, I thought they took it to us a little bit,” Blue Devils coach Jamie Belleau said. “And we calmed down and I thought we finished the period well, obviously scoring those two goals.”

Belleau said he thought his team “skated really well” for most of the second, but Roy stopped all 11 shots the Blue Devils sent his way in the period. Late in the frame, Lewiston took “two bad penalties,” according to Belleau, and “could have given the game away.”

“We got lucky, and obviously it was good that our penalty kill came up big, but you’re flirting with danger if you do stuff like that against good teams,” he added. “So happy how we played in the second up until that point, I’m happy we killed it off, but we’ve got to be more disciplined in there.”

The Saints couldn’t take advantage of their power plays, with three total in the second, and just one shot on goal between all of them.

“I think it was just a sign of the whole game. We weren’t playing like we had been practicing,” D’Auteuil said. “They seemed to be discombobulated out there. Like I asked them, I said ‘What power play are you guys playing?’ ‘We don’t know.’ You know.”

Logan Tripp put the game away with just under five minutes remaining in the third, firing a shot from the slot off a behind-the-net pass by Michael Belleau.

Keegan McLaughlin stopped all 12 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season. It came against his team’s biggest rival, which unveiled its updated state championship banner after winning last year’s Class A title.

