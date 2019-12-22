Kandis Lacroix, left, Felicia Denton and Stacey Michaud get advice from “Cousin Eddie” during the “Bombers and Bathrobes Fitness Class” at WolfPack Fitness in Auburn on Sunday. Luke Robinson (AKA Cousin Eddie) held the class and donated half of the class admission for those that dressed up to Honor Flight and to the Trinity Jubilee Center. The day’s theme was to dress like “Cousin Eddie” from the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. “I love when people play as adults,” said Robinson. “The more that come out to play, the more I get to donate.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
