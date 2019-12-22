Be sure to own the libs today and respond “MERRY CHRISTMAS” to all of the little lib snowflakes ❄️

It’s small, but wonderful, triggering mechanisms such as this which will make the world a better place. MERRY CHRISTMAS ???????? libs. Now go back to the basement & cry it out. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 18, 2019

People argue about whether to say “Merry Christmas” or “Happy holidays,” or that said argument has become extremely political.

The “War on Christmas” has become an annual outpouring of conservative anger and anxiety about a changing world. So, the argument goes, if conservatives accept greetings other than “Merry Christmas” in the name of trying to be respectful and inclusive of other traditions and beliefs, what they’re actually doing is helping a vast liberal conspiracy to abolish the holiday altogether.

Remember The Starbucks

One of the most time-honored traditions of the Christmas culture wars is singling out and targeting service employees for outrage and shame, particularly if they work at Starbucks. In 2015, an evangelical social media personality attempted to start a viral campaign, #MerryChristmasStarbucks, to get customers to say their name is “Merry Christmas” so that baristas would write that on the cups. He believed employees had been instructed not to say the greeting (Starbucks denies this).

The main reason for the man’s anger was another mainstay of the Starbucks wars: the design on their holiday cups. Every year, the cups become a battleground over whether they are explicitly “Christmassy” enough, or merely holiday-themed.

« Previous

Next »