A man and woman from Searsmont are facing charges after they allegedly smoked crack cocaine in their car while a 1-year-old child was present.

Maine State Police said Jacob Moulton, 28, and Desirae Cushman, 32, parked in an empty lot in the nearby town of Belmont on Saturday and lit up with the child strapped into a car seat next to them.

A Maine State Police sergeant happened on the couple and, after investigating, arrested them, state police said in a news release.

Cushman and Moulton were taken to Waldo County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor. They received a $500 unsecured bail.

State police said the Maine Department of Health and Human Services was advised that the child had been placed in jeopardy.

