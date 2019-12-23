RUMFORD — Emily Dillman put up 16 points as Oak Hill came away with a 57-54 victory over Mountain Valley in an MVC girls basketball contest Monday.

Desirae Dumais added 14 points for the Raiders (4-1). Oak Hill trailed the entire game until taking the lead with 30 seconds remaining.

Mountain Valley’s (3-3) Rylee Sevigny led all scorers with 24 points, and Kierstyn Lyons added 18 points.

Brewer 42, Mt. Blue 40, OT

FARMINGTON — Grace Robertson hit the game-winning bucket with three seconds remaining in overtime to give Brewer a 42-40 victory over Mt. Blue.

Robertson finished with five points.

MacKenzie Dore led the Witches (1-4) with 14 points, while Brooke Merrow had 11.

Lexi Middlestadt scored 14 points for the Cougars (2-4) and Eva-Marie Stevens had 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brewer 53, Mt. Blue 49

FARMINGTON — Trevor Pearson led Brewer with 19 points to pace the Witches to a 53-49 victory over Mt. Blue in a boys basketball contest Monday.

Kyle Goodrich had 15 points for the Witches (3-2) while Aaron Newcomb III had 13 points.

The Witches went 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help seal the game. They were 18-for-20 in the game.

Jacob Farham had 18 points for Mt. Blue (2-4) whileBradley Shamba had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Hunter Meeks had 11 points.

Hall-Dale 51, Mountain Valley 48

FARMINGDALE — Patrick Rush scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win over the Falcons.

Josh Nadeau added 12 points for Hall-Dale (4-1), while Max Byron grabbed seven rebounds.

Mountain Valley (2-4) was led by Cooper Davis with 11 points.

Winthrop 62, Telstar 39

WINTHROP — Ryan Baird scored 17 points to lift the Ramblers to the MVC boys basketball win over the Rebels.

Cameron Hachey added nine points for Winthrop (6-0).

Davin Mason led Telstar (1-5) with 15 points and Logan Sumner chipped in 11.

Mt. Abram 66, Dirigo 46

SALEM — Nate Luce dropped in 31 points to pace Mt. Abram to a 66-46 victory over Mt. Abram in a boys basketball game Monday.

Hunter Warren, Kenyon Pillsbury and Thomas Deckard-Madore each had eight points for the Roadrunners (5-2).

Mateo Lapointe paced Dirigo (1-5) with 20 points, and Charlie Houghton chipped in eight.

BOYS HOCKEY

Scarborough 4, Edward Little 3

GORHAM — Dawson Gendreau scored his third goal of the game with one second left as the Red Storm (2-1) beat the Red Eddies (1-3) on Monday.

Nolan Matthews added a goal and two assists, while Cameron Budway had three assists for Scarborough.

Campbell Cassidy scored twice and Alexander Logan once for Edward Little.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Scarborough 6, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 0

GORHAM — Meghan Donovan had two goals and an assist, and Evelyn Boardman had a pair of goals as the Red Storm (9-1) beat the Eddies (4-2-2).

Kathleen Murray and Ashley Farrington also scored, while Mya Sellinger had two assists.

