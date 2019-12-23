LEWISTON — Two men and a juvenile were arrested Saturday morning and charged with attempting to rob Buddy T’s Restaurant, according to Lewiston police.

Lt. David St. Pierre said that Noah Breau, 21, of Lewiston and Christian G. Copeland, 19, of Auburn were arrested and charged with a Class B count of attempted robbery.

A third juvenile male was arrested, though St. Pierre said his identity would not be revealed due to his age.

Class B crimes are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

St. Pierre said that around midnight Saturday, police learned that Buddy T’s Restaurant “may be the target of an intended robbery.”

He said that officers arrived at Buddy T’s Restaurant around 12:37 a.m. Saturday and found a group of males wearing face masks and carrying knives.

After being detained, St. Pierre said that officers found other evidence “consistent with the intended commission of a robbery” and believe Breau, Copeland and the juvenile male were planning to either force their way into the building or intimidate an employee of Buddy T’s preparing to close for the evening “with the intent of stealing money from the business.”

All three males were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail, St. Pierre said.

