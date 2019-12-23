Androscoggin County

• Dennis Sarofeen, 36, of Lisbon Falls, on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs, 10:37 p.m. Friday at Pinkham Brook Road in Durham.

• Adam Moulton, 35, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 11:12 a.m. Saturday at 23 Richardson Ave. in Livermore Falls.

Auburn

• Gavin Francis, 19, of Old Town, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:42 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Hospital.

• Jonathon Burt, 28, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 64 James St.

Lewiston

• Joshua Nicholas, 43, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 7:45 p.m. Friday at 50 North Temple St.

• Justin Barefield, 40, of Lewiston, on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 10:41 p.m. Friday at 719 Lisbon St.

• Noah Breau, 21, of Lewiston, on a charge of attempted robbery, 3:30 a.m. Saturday at 675 Main St.

• Christan Copeland, 19, of Auburn, on a charge of attempted robbery, 3:30 a.m. Saturday at 675 Main St.

