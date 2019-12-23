JAY — After a yearlong campaign, Verso’s Androscoggin Mill employees donated $100,167.83 to the United Way.

This year, the campaign team at Verso, led again by Doug DiPasquale, set two major goals: to increase participation to more than 60% and donate more than $100,000. Employees exceeded both, boasting a participation rate of 72.4% achieved by, among other things, using drawings as donation incentives.

Contributions from workplace campaigns support programs offered in the community like Meals on Wheels, housing/shelter, food, heating assistance and Literacy Volunteers, to name a few. Contributions also help support initiatives coordinated by the United Way like Packs for Progress (backpacks and supplies provided to area children who need it) and the Community Energy Challenge where custom-made interior windows are made in community workshops to help save energy costs. Children have access to camps and recreational opportunities or therapeutic services through the Hope Fund. Basic needs like fuel, shelter and food are also made possible through the support of generous donors.

