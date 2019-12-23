A Standish man accused of crashing his vehicle into a church in Westbrook early Sunday faces multiple charges, including felony drunken driving, police said.

An officer on patrol came across the crash around 5 a.m., Westbrook police said in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The vehicle driven by Ian Crouse, 26, of Standish crossed the lawn of The First Baptist Church, at Main and Stroudwater streets, before hitting the front entryway of the church, police said. Officers determined that Crouse was intoxicated

Because it was so early in the morning, no one was in the church and no injuries were reported. The Sunday morning service begins at 10 a.m.

Westbrook police said Crouse has three prior convictions for operating under the influence, which is why he was charged with a felony in Sunday’s incident. Police also discovered that Crouse’s driver’s license had been revoked, so he was charged with felony driving after habitual offender revocation.

Misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs were also filed against Crouse. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and booked on all of the charges.

