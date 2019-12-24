100 Years Ago: 1919

The large new organ which was ordered some time ago for the Strand Theatre has arrived and will be installed as soon as the experts arrive from the factory.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Auburn City Manager Woodbury E. Brackett, obviously disturbed by another rejection of the arterial route for a third bridge, by the Lewiston Board of Aldermen, today described the rejection as “the greatest setback of this decade.” Brackett, who along with other Auburn city officials, including the City Council, have endorsed the State Highway Commission’s recommendation of the arterial route, for the new Lewiston-Auburn bridge, told the Journal: “People will look back on the sixties and discuss all of the great accomplishments of this period, however, they will also remember the greatest setback of the decade — the rejection of the third bridge.”

25 Years Ago: 1994

The annual holiday service at the Minot Center Congregational Church will be held on Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. Pastor Frances Lodge of the West Minot Union Church will conduct the service. Special music will be presented by the choral group, “Tapestry,” from the East Auburn Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome to experience this traditional candlelight service and the warmth of the wood fire.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

