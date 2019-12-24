RUMFORD – Mary Ellen Freeman, 86, of Rumford, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at the Hospice House, Auburn, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Mexico on March 17, 1933, the daughter of Perely and Mary Elizabeth (Watson) Zinck, and graduated from Mexico High School Class of 1950.

Mary was a member of the Rumford First Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors with her husband, reading, and collecting recipes.

She was married in Mexico on August 1, 1950 to Lionel C. Freeman, Sr. who died March 25, 2016.

Survivors include two sons, Ellsworth Freeman and wife Rebecca of Andover and Douglas Freeman and companion Cheryl Jackson of Rumford; four daughters, Jacqueline Ronan and husband Linwood of Rumford, Brenda Pelletier of Rumford, Cynthia Pelletier and companion Murray Putnam of East Dixfield, and Pamela Do and husband Ai of Rumford; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; two sons, David and Lionel Freeman, Jr., and daughter, Debra Sue Freeman.

Special recognition to her granddaughter Kim M. Goding for years of caring for her and being her best friend. To Pamela J. Do for doing her dedication to always making sure her parents received the best care possible.

Graveside services will be conducted in the spring at the Demerritt Cemetery, Peru, Maine. Friends are invited call at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276 on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

