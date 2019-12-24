RUMFORD – Pearl L. Murphy, 91, of Rumford, died Saturday, Dec, 21, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Living of Hallowell. Pearl was born in Rumford on June 14, 1928, the daughter of Fidel and Phoebe (Perry) Martin, and graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford Class 1946.

Pearl worked at Boise Cascade Paper Company for over 44 years until retirement in 1990 as a secretary. She was a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St John Church; member St. Timothy Circle # 504, Daughters of Isabella; Member Rumford Falls Aerie # 1248 F.O.E. Auxiliary; member of the Greater Rumford Senior Citizens; member of the Bomberettes Bowling League and many morning bowling leagues; she was an avid Bingo Player, loved to play cards and do jigsaw puzzles, and loved spending time with her family. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the Oakdale Country Club in Mexico; she loved to travel and visit casinos; she was known as a generous person donating to various charities.

She was married in Rumford on Sept. 5, 1949 to Edward R. Murphy who died Nov. 12, 1973.

Survivors include James Murphy and wife Linda of Augusta, Richard Murphy and wife Polly of Santa Clarita, Calif. and Timothy and wife Deborah of Rumford; daughter Louise Decoteau and husband Maurice of Belfast; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by five brothers, one sister, and longtime companion Richard Comeau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 noon Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Parish of the Holy Savior, St Athanasius – St. John Church, 126 Maine Ave., Rumford. Interment in the spring will be at St. John Cemetery, Rumford. Friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276.

Those who desire may contribute to:

Woodlands Senior

Living Center

152 Winthrop St.

Hallowell, ME 04347 or:

Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

in her memory

