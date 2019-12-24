LEWISTON – Robert A. Landry, 81, a resident of Stetson Road, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Russell Park Manor following a long illness with his loving wife Darquise by his side. He was born in Berlin, N.H. August 5, 1938, the son of Henry and Irene (Leblanc) Landry.

Bob moved to Lewiston to work at the former W.T. Grants and later became the owner of the former L&C Cash Market in Lewiston. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, and was an avid New England sports fan.

He enjoyed family gatherings especially in the Summer time visiting his hometown of Berlin, N.H.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years the former Darquise Boucher of Lewiston; three sons, Kevin Landry and wife Monique of Lewiston, Mark Landry and wife Vincenza of New Jersey, and Jeffrey Landry and wife Andrea of Standish; one brother Roger Landry and life companion Cheryl of Berlin, N.H., four sisters Jackie Gosselin and Priscille Landry, both of Berlin, N.H., Louise Vallee of Louisiana, and Claudette Horne of New Hampshire. Also surviving are two grandsons Christian and Aaron Landry of New Jersey.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son Carl.

A Memorial Mass honoring Bob’s life will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Philip’s Church in Auburn. Burial will be held later in the Spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin, N.H.

Memorial donations in Bob’s memory may be

made to the:

Androscoggin Home

Care and Hospice

13 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

