Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Agenda
DATE: December 30, 2019
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:30pm
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Executive session: 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(D) Labor contract proposal discussion for the
Superintendent
V. Adjourn
