FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington students, staff and faculty are giving back to the community this holiday season by giving generously to Operation Santa Claus.

A Giving Tree, located at the entrance of The University Store, had just a few tags on it Wednesday morning, Dec. 18. The tags showed the age of a child and a gift request. The requests included dolls, trucks, boots, coats and gift cards.

“We started with 100 gift tags and this is all we have left,” said Aimee DeGroat, store manager. “In addition to the Giving Tree, several UMF offices and departments on campus have adopted whole families to help them have a wonderful holiday.”

This is the 14th year the university hosted a giving tree. It is the second year UMF has partnered with Operation Santa Claus, said April Mulherin, UMF associate director for media relations.

Gifts were collected through Friday, Dec. 20 and then distributed through the Operation Santa Claus program.

WMCA’s yearly Operation Santa Claus program works closely with local businesses and organizations to provide gifts to children in the greater Franklin County area.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: