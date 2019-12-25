FARMINGTON — Leaders throughout Franklin County have joined forces to promote the region under the banner Maine High Peaks with the newly launched website mainehighpeaks.org.

The site highlights the range of dining, skiing, snowshoeing, golfing, camping, museums, mountain biking, fishing, hunting, outdoor adventure and shopping options. It’s aimed at visitors and businesses planning corporate retreats.

The Maine High Peaks region, two hours from both Portland and Bangor, is home to the Appalachian Trail, Sugarloaf Mountain, Bigelow Preserve, Flagstaff Lake, Maine Huts & Trails, Saddleback Mountain, The Rangeley Lakes, Tumbledown Mountain, Mt. Blue State Park, and Webb and Wilson Lakes.

