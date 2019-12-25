AUBURN – A friend of Eben Dingman, the co-founder of Bear Bones Beer, who was killed in a car accident on Dec. 13, is attempting to honor him by raising money to commission a portrait of him and his dog.

Dingman, 35, passed away after his vehicle slid off Streaked Mountain Road, went down an embankment, rolled over and came to rest upright against trees approximately 35 feet from the road.

According to the GoFundMe page, the portrait would be done by artist Brian Life, a Massachusetts native with experience in sketching, painting, airbrushed canvases and graffiti murals.

The portrait would be of Dingman and his dog, a Basenji Pitbull named Winston, and would be given to Bear Bones Beer.

According to Dingman’s obituary, Dingman named Winston after “the smell of cigarettes on the neglected animal and the protagonist of the George Orwell novel ‘1984.’”

Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said that Winston was in the car with Dingman at the time of the crash and was turned over to Buckfield’s animal control officer.

As of Dec. 24, the fundraiser, which was created on Dec. 15, has raised $55 of its $600 goal.

The organizer of the fundraiser wrote on the page that any additional funds raised would be donated to an “animal charity.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: