RUMFORD — For the 10th consecutive year, solid waste assessments will not increase, according to John Madigan, administrator for the Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Board.

The board approved a $1.06 million budget Dec. 17, which is up $41,117, or 4.05%. The increase, however, will be covered by dipping into the fund balance, as has been done in the past to keep the budget flat.

Madigan said recycling revenue funds are not included as part of the budget. Instead, those funds are put into an account to offset assessment increases to the six member towns — Rumford, Mexico, Dixfield, Peru, Roxbury and Byron.

The total assessment for all six towns last year was $371,542.

Madigan said machinery at the transfer station and recycling center is in good condition and nothing is scheduled to be replaced in 2020.

“We have a plan in place so if something goes, we have do the money in the kitty, so to speak, for it,” board Chairwoman Patricia Duguay said. “We still contribute to that this year, even though we don’t anticipate any expenses.”

Two projects leading to cost avoidance in the waste stream did well over the past year.

Duguay said the apparel collection bins have done well this year.

Eric Schmersal, manager at the transfer station and recycling center on River Road in Mexico, said over the past six months, “we’re doing an average of 40 to 60 bags a week. That’s 17 pounds a bag.”

Food composting is also doing well.

“Those bins are always full,” Schmersal said. “I’m almost ready to ask for a third bin. We’re allowed to have as many bids as well want for the $79 we pay a month to have that.”

Despite these projects, Duguay said the tonnage in the waste stream increased by more than 1,000 tons through November.

“I keep hoping that between the food waste and the clothing, and the amount that people are recycling, that we could reduce that number, but it just doesn’t seem to want to go (down),” she said.

Madigan said to date, his organization has taken in almost $74,000 in recycling revenue. Last year, it took in $110,000.

Not included in that total, Schmersal said, is a pile of scrap metal recyclables expected to weigh more than 133 tons.

“That will bring us closer to break even,” Madigan said. “We’re fortunate enough that we can still sell the recycled stuff.”

Added Schmersal said: “The market is fine. It’s just that there’s a lot of material in the United States that’s keeping the prices down.

Duguay, meanwhile, said: “We’re finding the markets, but they’re only paying a fraction of what they used to pay. The recycling still employs a couple of people. We’ve been breaking even on the recycling. This year, we won’t because of the revenues being down so much.”

Schmersal said he believes more opportunities for recycling will become available over the next five years.

“Today, I got a call from a mill up in Quebec that wants to buy our cardboard,” Schmersal said. “I’ve never had a call from a mill that’s shopping around. They want cardboard.”

Schmersal said he had contacted ND Paper about buying the cardboard but nothing has come out of that.

Duguay said local schools are still collecting recyclables, too.

“There’s a sustainable system going on,” she said. “There’s always more that can be done.”

Madigan said the Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Board is entering the fifth and final year of a contract with Waste Management Services in Norridgewock.

For information about recycling and the collection schedule, see www.rumfordme.org.

