For the past 29 years Steve Sweet has served as a physical education teacher at most grade levels within the SAD 36 and RSU 73 school systems. He is currently the physical education teacher at the primary school. He graduated from Dexter Regional High School in 1979 and went on to earn his bachelors degree in psychology from the University of Maine in 1983. He worked in residential treatment at Goodwill Hinkley and Elan One, then the Waterville Boys and Girls Club while becoming certified to teach physical education. His interests are spending time with his wife, buying and selling antiques and other useful items, moving to stay healthy, and finding nice beaches to lay and play on.

Amanda Hinkley is a third grade teacher at the elementary school. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington and furthered her education through Grand Canyon University. She began her teaching career in San Antonio, TX and since moving back to Maine in 2013, has become a member of the Phoenix family. She lives with her husband, two daughters, and one dog. She enjoys spending time outdoors on the lake with her family, and going on trips that include a hotel with a swimming pool and free continental breakfast.

Craig Collins is the Administrative Support Asst./Athletic Director at SMMS. He served in the U.S. Army for eight years, then served eight years in the Maine Army National Guard. He graduated from Purdue Global University and started teaching in 1995 at Western Mountain Renaissance School. In 2015 he came to the middle school. He enjoys fishing and spending time with his family.

Cherie Parker is a special education teacher in the high school resource room. She graduated from UMF and Grand Canyon University. She began teaching in 1997 at Jay Middle School which became Spruce Mountain Middle School in 2011. The Grand Canyon is the best place she has visited. She would like to take an adventurous trip into the canyon some day. She has two children. Her daughter, Mikenzie, is a 2018 graduate of Spruce Mountain High School and attends Husson University where she is studying occupational therapy and plays field hockey. Her son, Isaac, is currently a sophomore at SMHS. He plays baseball for the Phoenix and represents Spruce Mountain on the Hawks cooperative ice hockey team consisting of Maranacook, Winthrop, Madison, and Spruce Mountain high schools. She enjoys watching her children compete in their sports throughout the school year. In the summer she enjoys kayaking, boating, and motorcycle riding.

