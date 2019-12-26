NORWAY — Oxford Federal Credit Union recently presented the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine  with a check for $1,000 as part of their ‘12 Days of Christmas.’ “This is the second year that Oxford Federal Credit Union has donated $1000.00 to 12 different local non-profit organizations, said Regina Wilson, Branch Service Manager of Oxford Federal Credit Union in Norway.   “We are happy to be able to support our local Cancer Resource Center, which has already served over 1400 people this year from all over western Maine. We also want individuals undergoing cancer treatment and their families to know that we are thinking of them and wishing them well.”

 The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is 501c3 non-profit organization located at 199 Main St, Norway.  The Center is open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. They offer a variety of wellness programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check out their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

Left to Right: CRCofWM Executive Director Diane Madden; Oxford Federal Credit Union Branch Service Manager Regina Wilson.

