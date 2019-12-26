NORWAY — Oxford Federal Credit Union recently presented the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine with a check for $1,000 as part of their ‘12 Days of Christmas.’ “This is the second year that Oxford Federal Credit Union has donated $1000.00 to 12 different local non-profit organizations, said Regina Wilson, Branch Service Manager of Oxford Federal Credit Union in Norway. “We are happy to be able to support our local Cancer Resource Center, which has already served over 1400 people this year from all over western Maine. We also want individuals undergoing cancer treatment and their families to know that we are thinking of them and wishing them well.”
The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is 501c3 non-profit organization located at 199 Main St, Norway. The Center is open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. They offer a variety of wellness programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check out their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Freezing rain to make Friday morning’s commute slippery
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon fire chief wants to be able to inspect apartments for safety
-
Advertiser Democrat
An era ends at Stephens Memorial Hospital
-
The Bethel Citizen
Christmas on the Bethel Common
-
Sun Spots
New homes for Rose’s Room