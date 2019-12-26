A Christmas party for the dogs took place Monday at Sissy’s Stay N' Play & Spa in Rumford. The dogs had their photos taken with Santa Claus and received a stocking filled with homemade dog biscuits from business owner Julie Steward.
Larry Peaslee, dressed as Santa Claus, prepares to visit Monday with dogs that were brought to Sissy’s Stay N’ Play & Spa in Rumford for a Christmas party for dogs. Along with having their pictures taken with Santa, each dog received a stocking filled with homemade dog biscuits. The dogs’ owners also drew names to see whose pet would play Secret Santa to provide doggie gifts for the other pets. More than 80% of the pets at Sissy’s Stay N’ Play & Spa are rescued animals. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times
Dogs along with some of their owners and volunteers gather Monday for a group photo during a Christmas party for dogs at Sissy’s Stay N’ Play & Spa in Rumford. Business owner Julie Steward, in purple, gave each dog at the party a stocking filled with homemade dog biscuits and the dogs had their photos taken with Larry Peaslee, who volunteered to play Santa Claus. The dogs’ owners also drew names to see whose pet would play Secret Santa to provide doggie gifts for the other pets. More than 80% of the pets at Sissy’s Stay N’ Play & Spa are rescued animals. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times