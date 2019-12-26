DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have quite a few books that are in excellent condition and are free for the taking. Perhaps a non-profit would like them. Most of them are written by Danielle Steel, Barbara Taylor Bradford and LaVyrle Spencer. Please contact me at 966-3715 and we’ll arrange for you to come pick them up. — No name, no town

ANSWER: It sounds like you have a lovely contemporary and historical romance collection there and I’m sure someone will scoop them right up. If not, give your local library a call to see if they can use them. Libraries have very tight budgets these days and often put like-new and gently-used books in their collections or sell them at their annual book sales to raise money for new items and just to cover operational expenses. Goodwill and non-profit thrift shops also take book donations. Thank you for offering them to a good home! Let us know how it turns out.

Readers, it is helpful if when you have something to offer that needs to be picked up to include the town where you live and your first name. That way, people know ahead of time how far they would need to come to get the item(s) and it’s nice to have a name when they’re calling. Just a thought to streamline these connections!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A zipper needs to be replaced in a man’s winter coat. Could I please have a list of people in the Minot area who could accomplish this? — No name, Minot

ANSWER: Most dry cleaners do these repairs or send them out to someone who does. I spoke to the very nice woman at Auburn Cleaning Center and they can replace that zipper for you. The business is located at 14 Millet Dr. in Auburn and the number there is 783-1280. They are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beal’s Cleaners & Laundromat at 51 Hampshire St. in Auburn is another option. When I called, I got some good information regarding timeframe and cost for the repair. We’re talking about 4 weeks and the cost is somewhere between $22 and $35 depending on the type of coat you have. This is certainly less expensive than buying a whole new one!

You can reach Beal’s at 784-858. They are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends. Readers, if you have anyone else to recommend, go for it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Four of us were having dinner at Mandarin Restaurant recently and a nice couple paid our bill. There are still wonderful, charitable people in this world.

Another angel also made our day at Dollar General last Sunday and paid for our medicines. Thank you ever so much and I will make a happy moment like this for someone else. Thank you so much to these angels. — Irene, no town

ANSWER: Time and time again, I am inspired and impressed by the good people in Sun Spots land. Keep putting out the positive vibes, keep reaching out and sharing, keep being grateful for what you have, and keep reading and writing to Sun Spots.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

