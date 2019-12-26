Some spotty ice accretions are possible late tonight into Friday morning, especially over the mountains and foothills. pic.twitter.com/s9yiYy8pR6 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 26, 2019

Friday morning’s commute may be slippery due to some freezing rain or a mix expected inland and in the mountains.

There may be some snow without accumulation because of highs ranging from the upper 30s to 40s.

A more significant system is expected to move in by Sunday night, bringing with it rain and snow.

Information from WGME was used in this report.

