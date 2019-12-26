Join me for free cooking classes, Cooking Matters! Learn how to Cook Healthy on a Budget! For more info: [email protected]

Butternut Squash or Pumpkin Pancakes

What better way to celebrate the holidays than a healthy breakfast that uses up leftover holiday sides! You can use mashed butternut squash or pumpkin for this recipe. Mix it all up in a bowl or in the blender for super smooth batter. Make them minis for easier flipping, shorter cook time and more fun.

Makes 8 pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup roasted and mashed butternut squash or canned pumpkin

2 eggs

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

2/3 cup white whole wheat flour ( Now available at Hannaford’s for your brown flour phobic family!) or regular whole wheat flour

Vegetable or canola oil for cooking

Directions:

Combine squash, eggs and vanilla in a small bowl and mix well.

Add baking powder, cinnamon and flour and stir until just combined.

Scoop onto a greased griddle or pan. Flip when bubbly.

