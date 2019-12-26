Join me for free cooking classes, Cooking Matters! Learn how to Cook Healthy on a Budget! For more info: [email protected]
Butternut Squash or Pumpkin Pancakes
What better way to celebrate the holidays than a healthy breakfast that uses up leftover holiday sides! You can use mashed butternut squash or pumpkin for this recipe. Mix it all up in a bowl or in the blender for super smooth batter. Make them minis for easier flipping, shorter cook time and more fun.
Makes 8 pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup roasted and mashed butternut squash or canned pumpkin
2 eggs
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla extract
2/3 cup white whole wheat flour ( Now available at Hannaford’s for your brown flour phobic family!) or regular whole wheat flour
Vegetable or canola oil for cooking
Directions:
Combine squash, eggs and vanilla in a small bowl and mix well.
Add baking powder, cinnamon and flour and stir until just combined.
Scoop onto a greased griddle or pan. Flip when bubbly.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Freezing rain to make Friday morning’s commute slippery
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon fire chief wants to be able to inspect apartments for safety
-
Advertiser Democrat
An era ends at Stephens Memorial Hospital
-
The Bethel Citizen
Christmas on the Bethel Common
-
Sun Spots
New homes for Rose’s Room