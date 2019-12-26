Holiday Helpers

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

Doug Kilgore, Norway

1 Bag frozen chicken wings

1 Cup soy sauce

1/2 Cup honey

1 Teaspoon ginger

1 Teaspoon garlic salt

Salt and pepper to taste

Place frozen chicken wings in a single layer in a large baking pan. In a small bowl mix soy sauce and honey, stirring until well blended. Add ginger, garlic salt, salt and pepper and mix well. Pour over chicken wings coating all. Cover with foil and marinade in the refrigerator for several hours turning occasionally to coat both sides. Marinade until wings are thawed and well coated with marinade. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, turn wings and bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until wings are tender.

Chex Party Mix

Beth Gurney

2 Cup Corn Chex

2 Cups Rice Chex

2 Cup Wheat Chex

1 Cup mixed nuts

5 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 Teaspoon seasoned salt

6 Tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Put butter in a 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking dish and place in oven until butter is melted. Take out of the oven and mix Worcestershire sauce and seasoned salt right in with the butter. Add cereals and nuts, mixing after each addition to coat. Put bake in the over for 45 minutes. Cool and enjoy.

Shrimp Salad

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

8 Ounces cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/3 Tablespoons lemon juice

1 1/2 Tablespoons mayonnaise

1 Small onion, sliced and minced

6 1/2 Ounce can of shrimp, drained

Seafood cocktail sauce

Blend all the ingredients except the cocktail sauce together. Place in a serving dish and put cocktail sauce over the top. Good with crackers or chips.

Kids in the Kitchen

Strawberry Spread

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 1/2 Cups butter or margarine, softened

1/2 Cup strawberry preserves

1 Tablespoon powder sugar

Mix all ingredients with a mixer until smooth. Serve with crackers. Keep covered and refrigerated when storing.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call 515-2519.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: