100 Years Ago: 1919

Edward Little football lettermen, members of the faculty and alumni, were the guests of the athletic association of the school last evening at a banquet al the Hotel Cortland with Chef Voyer looking out for the young athletes’ interests along culinary lines. Following the banquet and speeches, a short business meeting will be held. The boys chose Daniel Shanahan as their leader tor the next year. He was the unanimous selection of the men.

50 Tears Ago: 1969

The Journal office and other business concerns in the area lost their power at 12 noon today and were without power until 3:10 pm. During that time, the Journal office also had problems with telephone connections. It all is a part of getting out a daily newspaper. Sometimes we go in on time, and sometimes the presses run a little late—but run they do—sometimes late—but never to miss getting out a paper on the day that publication is called for. That’s the Journal’s record—and were pretty proud of it.

25 Years Ago: 1994

On Jan. 20, Lewiston-Auburn residents will be treated to Community Little Theatre’s opening night presentation of Nunsense11. directed by David E. Lock. Performances are scheduled for Jan. 20. 21, 27 and 28 at 8 pm and Jan 22 at 2 pm at Great Falls School auditorium, Academy Street, Auburn. The story involves the antics of “The Order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken” and their operation of Mount Saint Helen’s School. Mother Superior Sister Mary Regina will be played by Mary Glenn Rosenberg, Patti Albert will portray Sister Robert Anne. Lois Camire will take the part of Mary Hubert, and Kathleen Cutler will play the role of Sister Mary Amnesia. The Novice Sister Mary Leo will be played by Kerry Tardiff. The swiftly moving play involves the audience in such earth-shattering crises as the bankruptcy of the convent and the true Identity of Sister Mary Amnesia. ‘Those who have seen ‘Nunsense are getting reacquainted with the ‘Little Sisters of Hoboken.’ says CLT Publicity Director Sue Beland.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

