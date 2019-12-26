NORWAY — In recognition of a strong fiscal year, Norway Savings Bank has made a special year-end gift of $70,000, distributed among 12 non-profits serving Oxford, Androscoggin, Cumberland, York and Sagadahoc Counties in Maine. These donations are in addition to more than $500,000 the bank has given to numerous other local organizations throughout the year.

“2019 was another very good year for the Bank, which is a testament to our employees, customers and communities,” said Patricia Weigel, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank. “Reinvesting in our communities is at the heart of what we do. We decided to target twelve organizations throughout our branch footprint and surprised them with donations that will help them continue to fulfill their missions and great work they are doing in our communities.

“We know that non-profits depend heavily on private businesses and individuals to support their communities and causes. We are proud to be in a position to make these gifts – and the non-profits were surprised and delighted to get this news,” concluded Weigel.

From left, Melissa Rock, VP Marketing & Communications Officer, Norway Savings Bank; Ryder Scott, State Director, University of Maine 4-H Centers; and Karen Hakala, SVP Marketing, Norway Savings Bank

From left, Shawn Yardley, CEO, Community Concepts and Patricia Weigel, President & CEO, Norway Savings Bank

From left, Karen Hakala, SVP Marketing, Norway Savings Bank; Patricia Weigel, President & CEO, Norway Savings Bank; Rocky Crockett, Executive Director, Alan Day Community Garden; and Katey Branch, President of the Board, Alan Day Community Garden

The non-profits organizations are:
Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, Saco
Alan Day Community Garden, Norway
Community Concepts, Lewiston
Equality Community Center, Portland
Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, Portland
Loon Echo Land Trust, Bridgton
Maine Recovery Fund, Portland
New Ventures Maine, Brunswick
Safe Haven Humane Society, Wells
Trinity Jubilee Center, Lewiston
UMaine 4-H Camp and Learning Center, Bryant Pond
Wayside Food Pantry, Portland

Learn more about Norway Savings Bank’s community giving programs at www.norwaysavings.bank.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Business
Related Stories
Latest Articles