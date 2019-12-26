NORWAY — In recognition of a strong fiscal year, Norway Savings Bank has made a special year-end gift of $70,000, distributed among 12 non-profits serving Oxford, Androscoggin, Cumberland, York and Sagadahoc Counties in Maine. These donations are in addition to more than $500,000 the bank has given to numerous other local organizations throughout the year.
“2019 was another very good year for the Bank, which is a testament to our employees, customers and communities,” said Patricia Weigel, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank. “Reinvesting in our communities is at the heart of what we do. We decided to target twelve organizations throughout our branch footprint and surprised them with donations that will help them continue to fulfill their missions and great work they are doing in our communities.
“We know that non-profits depend heavily on private businesses and individuals to support their communities and causes. We are proud to be in a position to make these gifts – and the non-profits were surprised and delighted to get this news,” concluded Weigel.
The non-profits organizations are:
Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, Saco
Alan Day Community Garden, Norway
Community Concepts, Lewiston
Equality Community Center, Portland
Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, Portland
Loon Echo Land Trust, Bridgton
Maine Recovery Fund, Portland
New Ventures Maine, Brunswick
Safe Haven Humane Society, Wells
Trinity Jubilee Center, Lewiston
UMaine 4-H Camp and Learning Center, Bryant Pond
Wayside Food Pantry, Portland
Learn more about Norway Savings Bank’s community giving programs at www.norwaysavings.bank.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Freezing rain to make Friday morning’s commute slippery
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon fire chief wants to be able to inspect apartments for safety
-
Advertiser Democrat
An era ends at Stephens Memorial Hospital
-
The Bethel Citizen
Christmas on the Bethel Common
-
Sun Spots
New homes for Rose’s Room