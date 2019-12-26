NORWAY — In recognition of a strong fiscal year, Norway Savings Bank has made a special year-end gift of $70,000, distributed among 12 non-profits serving Oxford, Androscoggin, Cumberland, York and Sagadahoc Counties in Maine. These donations are in addition to more than $500,000 the bank has given to numerous other local organizations throughout the year.

“2019 was another very good year for the Bank, which is a testament to our employees, customers and communities,” said Patricia Weigel, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank. “Reinvesting in our communities is at the heart of what we do. We decided to target twelve organizations throughout our branch footprint and surprised them with donations that will help them continue to fulfill their missions and great work they are doing in our communities.

“We know that non-profits depend heavily on private businesses and individuals to support their communities and causes. We are proud to be in a position to make these gifts – and the non-profits were surprised and delighted to get this news,” concluded Weigel.

The non-profits organizations are:

Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, Saco

Alan Day Community Garden, Norway

Community Concepts, Lewiston

Equality Community Center, Portland

Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, Portland

Loon Echo Land Trust, Bridgton

Maine Recovery Fund, Portland

New Ventures Maine, Brunswick

Safe Haven Humane Society, Wells

Trinity Jubilee Center, Lewiston

UMaine 4-H Camp and Learning Center, Bryant Pond

Wayside Food Pantry, Portland

Learn more about Norway Savings Bank’s community giving programs at www.norwaysavings.bank.

