OXFORD — The Oxford Hills Bridge game was held on Friday, December 6 at 9:15 a.m. at the Rec Center at 221 Main St. Oxford. This week’s winners were: 1st in A: Kassandra Barbour and Dottie Kelleher, 2nd in A: Rick Verrill and Dick Allen, 3rd in A: John Hackett and Les Buzzell; 4th in A: Hazel Glazier and Marta Clements. First in B: Cindy and Bob Kirchherr; and Second in B: B.J. and Steve Cavicchi.

On December 13, the Oxford Hills Bridge Club met at 9:15 a.m. in the Oxford Rec Center and the results were as follows:

Tied for 1st and 2nd in A were: Bob and Cindy Kirchherr and Neenie  Kivus and Fred Letourneau; 3rd: Les Buzzell and John Hackett; tied for 4th and 5th were: Rosemarie Goodwin, David Lock and Hazel Glazier with Marta Clements. Coming in 2nd in B were BJ and Steve Cavicchi. We play every Friday and a partner is guaranteed. For any questions, call Pat Quinn @ 207-461-5788.

