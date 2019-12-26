OXFORD — At the Dec. 19 Oxford Board of Selectmen meeting, Town Manager Butch Asselin informed Selectmen that estimates to improve several public roads came in at an estimated $3.7 million. He also provided updates on maturation dates on current loans and bonds that Oxford is paying on. No priorities had been set on executing the work; Asselin said he wanted input from Board members. Caldwell Jackson requested that a workshop be scheduled next month in order to review the plans in detail.

Selectmen approved a warrant to hold a town meeting on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Asselin reported to Selectmen that the town of Paris had reached out to him requesting the two bodies meet ahead of SAD 17’s budget process to discuss concerns. Vice-Chair Samantha Hewey suggested that the School Board be invited to attend any meetings and also wanted to know if other towns were included in the invitation.

An agenda item pertaining to bids from contractors for the Thompson Lake Dam Rehab Project was tabled. One of the bidders requested time to check the lake bottom and part of the dam before finalizing their proposal.

Representatives of Oxford Ryders ATV Club and Rock-O-Dundee Snowmobiled Club presented a request that town officials consider granting a perpetual, non-revocable trail easement through property that Oxford recently acquired on Park Road.

The groups are seeking to preserve recreational access to Interconnected Trail System Route 89, which connects east Oxford, Hebron, Minot, Mechanic Falls, Otisfield with communities and trails through northern Oxford county.

Asselin indicated that such an easement might provide a hindrance to selling lots for business development. Jackson suggested the request be forwarded to Oxford’s Economic Development Committee.

Hewey agreed that it should and mentioned existing small businesses that already depend on the trail. Tom Kennison of the Economic Development Committee is coordinating development of lots and will review the request at the committee’s next meeting.

Recreation Director Patty Hesse updated the Board on recent events and outings sponsored by the town, including field trips to North Conway and Boothbay’s Botanical Gardens. A crafts fair and rec. classes have brought in several hundred dollars to Oxford during the fall season. The next scheduled trip will be to the Boston Flower Show on March 13.

