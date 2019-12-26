Charges
Lewiston
- Brice Chretien, 30, of 408 East Ave., on a charge of violating a protection order, 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.
- Heather Sturks, 35, of 312 Mill St., Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:15 a.m. Thursday, at Bates and College streets.
- Katie Burkett, 41, of 35 Fifth St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:41 a.m. Thursday, at 1404 Lisbon St.
- Urban Blaisdell, 46, of 133 Ash St., on a charge of domestic assault, 3:06 a.m. Thursday, on Horton Street.
- Felicia Cadman, 26, of 9 Fairmount Ave., Auburn, on a warrant charging robbery, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at 287 Bates St.
Androscoggin County
- Kattlyn Stumps, 22, of 94 Main St., Norway, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, on Route 4, Turner.
- Jack Williams, 28, of 106 Chase Ave., Mexico, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, on Route 202, Greene.
- Melissa Lessard, 34, of 16 Old Greene Road, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 3:50 p.m. Thursday, at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Terrance Wing, 39, of Mechanic Falls, lost control of his car, driving off the road and striking two mailboxes and slamming into a telephone pole, shearing it in half before skidding across the street and into a ditch at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday at 214 and 216 Poland Road. Wing’s 2006 Honda was towed.
