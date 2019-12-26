Charges
Lewiston
- Samantha Zeninger, 36, of 516 Pleasant St., on a warrant charging violations of probation, 5:08 a.m. Tuesday, at Motel 6.
- Charles Epps, 39, of 200 Pine St., on a charge of violating probation, 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, on Ash Street.
- Anthony Vachon, 35, of 8 Sandy Court, Turner, on a charge of aggravated assault, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, at 22 Cottage St.
- Samuel Warner, 30, of 271 Court St., Auburn, on two counts of violating conditions of release and a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:12 a.m. Wednesday, at College and Blake streets.
- Karri Gilliam, 47, of 87 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.
Auburn
- Mahad Mohamed, 24, of 31 Spring St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:45 p.m. Monday, at 32 Hamshire St.
- Oscar Mata, 37, of 96 Winter St., Lewiston, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.
- Christina Smith, 40, of 15 Haskell St., on a charge of assault, 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
- Nicole Smart, 43, of 971 Washington St., on a charge of theft, 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, at Walmart.
- Jerome Smith, 40, of 10 Fairview Court, on a charge of domestic assault, 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
- Joseph Johnson, 41, of 80 Chapel St., Augusta, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, on Cedar Street.
- Destiny Hursh, 25, of 41 Flanders St., on a charge of domestic assault, 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Midnight Blue, 29, of 9 Mountain Ave., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:12 a.m. Tuesday on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.
- Donald Chickering, 36, of 59 School Road, Wales, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:29 a.m. Tuesday on Leeds Junction Road, Wales.
- Cindy Wu, 59, of 57 Back Bryant Road, Bucksfield, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, 1:34 p.m. Tuesday at the Oxford Casino, Oxford.
- Tracey Bernier, 47, of 13 Birchwood Drive, Sabattus, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of domestic assault, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at 646 Lisbon St.
- Stephen Brooks, 67, of 70 Bailey Hill Road, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 2:49 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Lyle Wing, 36, of 52 Peackock Hill, New Gloucester, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection order, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
