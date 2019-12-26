SARASOTA, FL — Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hill of Sarasota, FL wish to announce the marriage of their daughter Sara, to Mr. Christopher Mason, on November 2, at Siesta Beach in Sarasota.
A wonderful reception after the ceremony was held at the home of Mr. Mason’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Mason of Sarasota.
The couple honeymooned in Breckenridge, CO and reside in Tampa, FL. Sara is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Hill of Waterford.
