NEWTON, MA — Lasell University held its Fall Connected Learning Symposium on Tuesday, December 10 and Sarah Walton, a Mechanic Falls (04256) resident, presented “Assessment, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Labral Tears: SLAP Lesions.”
Under the guidance of Professor Michael Welch, Walton (a Athletic Training major) shared an ePosterboard presentation with peers and faculty.
The biannual Symposium offers Lasell University students of all majors and class years to showcase work directly reflective of the institution’s curricular foundation, Connected Learning. Students share presentations, exhibits, visual art, performances and more that demonstrate industry applications of their work.
“This semester’s presentations were extraordinary, with a wonderful and positive buzz throughout the campus,” said Lasell Provost Jim Ostrow. “All students and faculty should once again take great pride in the results of our Connected Learning educational philosophy at work!”
For more information contact: Samantha Mocle, assistant director of communications at [email protected] or at 617-243-2386.
