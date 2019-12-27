BRUNSWICK — A scissor lift was stolen from Goodwin Chevrolet on Pleasant Street sometime Christmas Day or early on Thursday morning, according to Brunswick police.

Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said the lift, a rental from United Rentals of Westbrook, was taken sometime between 10 a.m. on Wednesday and 2:15 a.m. on Thursday.

A maintenance worker found discovered the machine was missing from the garage, located at 195 Pleasant St., and called police around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. Goodwin was renting the lift to do construction work inside the garage, Waltz said. It is worth more than $10,000.

Police didn’t have any suspects as of Thursday afternoon but the burglary is still under investigation. Waltz declined to say how someone got into the building but said someone would have needed a truck to leave with the scissor lift.

If anyone has information about the burglary, call Brunswick Police Department at (207) 725-5521.

