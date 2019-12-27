It’s easy to overlook the new Main Street Dirt Track located on three vacant lots across from the Town and Lake Motel. A 1,000-foot dirt track winds its way through the grass and trees – it’s not much, but it’s a start. Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, Sarge’s Pub & Grub, and AJ’s Fat Bikes have partnered to provide a place for the kids to practice their riding skills.

Craig Sargent, owner and proprietor of Sarge’s Pub & Grub, owns the three lots on Main Street that sat vacant for several years. Without hesitation, Sargent donated the use of the land for the Bike Course for the next several seasons.

“Creating a downtown dirt track provides families with a convenient place to get off the pavement and practice new skills in a safe environment,” said RLHT’s Program Manager, Amanda Laliberte. “Learning to transition from the sidewalk to the trails isn’t easy, but it’s a skill we are trying to encourage. Mountain biking is another way to connect with nature, and often times with conservation land.”

The course is open daily year-round from dawn to dusk and is free to use. This winter it will remain open and groomed courtesy of AJ’s Fat Bikes.

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust maintains traditional public access and uses of over 14000 acres of conservation land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They operate EcoVenture Youth Camp, Headwaters Lake Protection Program, and offer remote and traditional camping through Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground.

To learn more about RLHT or how to get involved, visit rlht.org.