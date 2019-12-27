To the Editor:

Thank you to the Skowhegan Community Chorus and the Over the River Ringers. On Dec. 16, they brought their own holiday music to the people of Farmington who attended the Christmas Concert to Benefit Farmington Disaster Relief.

The director of the chorus, Kenneth Martin led us through old holiday music with a different beat, for a light, modern take on the season.

The Over the River Ringers, led by Gail Kelley topped off the afternoon with sounds I had not heard in years! All nine players did a wonderful job of adding joy to the season.

And all of this was done to support the Farmington Disaster Fund… one community supporting another.

It was a special program for sure, thank you!

Marti Fleishman

Farmington

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Opinion
Related Stories
Latest Articles