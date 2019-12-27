To the Editor:
Thank you to the Skowhegan Community Chorus and the Over the River Ringers. On Dec. 16, they brought their own holiday music to the people of Farmington who attended the Christmas Concert to Benefit Farmington Disaster Relief.
The director of the chorus, Kenneth Martin led us through old holiday music with a different beat, for a light, modern take on the season.
The Over the River Ringers, led by Gail Kelley topped off the afternoon with sounds I had not heard in years! All nine players did a wonderful job of adding joy to the season.
And all of this was done to support the Farmington Disaster Fund… one community supporting another.
It was a special program for sure, thank you!
Marti Fleishman
Farmington
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Upcoming Classes for Rangeley Bucket List
-
The Rangeley Highlander
What You Need to Know: Rangeley Board of Selectmen
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Easing into January… A good time to discuss my “Bean Boots”, circa. late 1974
-
Maine
Icy conditions causing multiple crashes, close part of Maine Turnpike
-
The Franklin Journal
Rev. Crane retires after 17 years