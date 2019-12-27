To the Editor:

Thank you to the Skowhegan Community Chorus and the Over the River Ringers. On Dec. 16, they brought their own holiday music to the people of Farmington who attended the Christmas Concert to Benefit Farmington Disaster Relief.

The director of the chorus, Kenneth Martin led us through old holiday music with a different beat, for a light, modern take on the season.

The Over the River Ringers, led by Gail Kelley topped off the afternoon with sounds I had not heard in years! All nine players did a wonderful job of adding joy to the season.

And all of this was done to support the Farmington Disaster Fund… one community supporting another.

It was a special program for sure, thank you!

Marti Fleishman

Farmington

