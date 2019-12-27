Elise Rioux-Bryant

LEWISTON — Elise Rioux-Bryant of Lewiston has joined the Legacy Realty team as an administrative assistant.

Rioux-Bryant will be responsible for maintaining the integrity of filing systems, marketing and advertising, among other duties.

She grew up in the Lewiston area and attended high school at Saint Dominic Academy. She and her husband are proud parents of a beautiful little girl.

