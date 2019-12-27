FARMINGTON —The Farmington Parks & Recreation has hired a new Assistant Director. Paris Duhamel has lived in Farmington for almost four years now and is an active member of the Farmington Fire Department. Before moving to Maine Paris lived in Colorado where she grew up and earned her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Adams State University. Prior to working at the Farmington Recreation Department, Paris worked at the University of Maine at Farmington coaching Track & Field/Cross Country and recently worked for the Town of Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department.

Throughout college Paris spent time on multiple athletic teams; her freshman year she attended the University of Oregon where she was on the Division I 2012-2013 Acrobatics & Tumbling National Championship team. She then finished her college career in Division II Track & Field at Adams State University who has won over 50 national titles. Paris spent time coaching All-Star Cheerleading teams as well as Tumbling programs while she attended college. This past year she also coached pole vault at Mt. Blue High School.

Ms. Duhamel is excited to be a part of our community and help enhance recreational experiences for the citizens of Farmington and surrounding communities. She is a progressive individual who is eager to bring people together, as well as help carry on the Farmington Recreation Department’s goal to “Bring our community alive.”

