100 Years Ago: 1919

(from an ad in the Journal)

A list of Lewiston residents whose taxes are unpaid will be advertised tomorrow. Pay your taxes today.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Thanks to members of the B’nai B’rith local lodge, things were a little easier and pleasanter for Auburn Police on Christmas eve. Holding to a tradition, members of the lodge once again reported for duty at the police station the night before Christmas. —We certainly did appreciate it. like we always do.” declared Chief of Police Stephen Smyc.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The clerks at the Great Falls Plaza post office hare recovered a teddy bear lost by a girl on Tuesday. Window clerk Tom Larrivee said the girl, who was about 4 or 5 years old, came into the post office with her mother on Tuesday to say they had lost a brown teddy bear somewhere near the building. No one at the post office had seen it, however. An hour later, a woman found the teddy bear by the post office door and turned it in. I don’t know how to get ahold of her,’ said Larrivee on Wednesday day. We were so busy here Tuesday we forgot to get her name.” The bear is still at the post office, waiting to be returned to its owner, he said.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: