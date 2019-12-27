REGION — Nomination papers for elected positions in area towns are now available from town clerks. Papers must be completed and returned by the deadlines noted in order for candidates to be on the ballot for March elections.

Carrabassett Valley

Nomination Papers for the following positions are available at the Town Office: three-year Term for selectman; a three-year and two-year term for Sanitary District Trustee; and two three-year terms for School Committee. Nomination papers must be submitted to the Town Office no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 2020.

Elections will be held on March 3, in conjunction with the Presidential Primary and Special State Referendum Election. The annual town meeting will be held on March 11 at 7 p.m.

Chesterville

Papers for a three-year and one-year term of selectman, as well as two-year and one-year selectmen positions to fill the remaining terms of Matt Welch and Al Mackey, are now available from the town clerk.

Papers must be returned by Jan 17. Elections will be held March 20. The annual town meeting will be held on March 23 at 7 p.m.

Eustis

Two three-year Board of Selectman; one three-year Flagstaff RSU School Board; and one two-year and one three-year Planning Board positions are available at the Town Office. Papers need to be returned by Jan. 21 with at least 25 resident signatures and no more than 75.

Farmington

Nomination papers are available for two three-year selectmen positions; and one-year, two-year, and three-year Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors terms. Papers must be returned by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Industry

Nomination Papers for the position of First Selectman, a three-year term, need to be returned by Jan. 14.

New Sharon

Nomination papers are available for one selectman position as well as town clerk and tax collector positions, all three-year terms are now available. Due to the closure of the Town Office, nomination papers are available at the Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Road.

The last day to submit completed papers is Jan. 6. Elections will take place March 6 noon-7 p.m. at a location yet to be determined. The annual town meeting will take place March 7 at Cape Cod Hill School beginning at 9 a.m.

Strong

Papers for one three-year selectman position, two three-year School Administrative District 58 Board of Directors positions, and a four-year Budget Committee position are available from the town clerk.

Nomination papers need to be returned by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Elections will be held 1-6 p.m. on March 20. The annual town meeting will take place the following day beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Weld

Nomination papers for one select board and one Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors, three-year terms, and one five-year Planning Board terms are available. Papers need to be returned by Jan. 7.

