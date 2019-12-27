The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has again received a generous grant from the Morton-Kelly Charitable Trust to allow local, Rangeley Region-based non-profit, charitable or civic organizations to host their events at the RFA Lakeside Theater at no cost! Imagine your non-profit event at the spacious and comfortable RFA Lakeside Theater for FREE during 2020!
The theater spaces include the Auditorium with comfortable seating for up to 181, with projection screen and sound system, the elegant Lobby and Flex Room with the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery’s exhibits for receptions, and the concession area with small kitchen. The Theater can host cocktail parties, slide shows, talks, meetings, panel discussions, open forums, private movie screenings and more. All public spaces in the theater are handicap accessible. Any local non-profit interested in taking advantage of this opportunity, please contact the RFA office at 207-864-5000 to schedule the date for your event as soon as possible.
For the RFA’s complete schedule of movies, concerts and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.
