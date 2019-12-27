Maximum: 66* Date: 11/1 – 11/2
Minimum: -15* Date: 11/17
Average True Temp: 36.06*
Precipitation
Total for month: 3.72″
Greatest: 1.10″ Date: 11/25
Daily Average: .124”
Year to Date: 41.468”
Snow
Total: 16.92”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 14”
Season to Date: 14″
Wind
Peak: 52 Date: 11/1
Low: 8 Date: 11/19
Average Peak 18.83 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.19 Date 11/17
Low: 29.30 Date: 11/1, 11/22, 11/25
Wind Chill
Low: -30 Date: 11/13
Event Days
Rain: 4
Snow: 13
Thunder & lightning 1
Frost: 2
Fog: 2
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Crime
Portland police looking for 2 suspects in armed robbery
-
The Rangeley Highlander
RLRS Science Class Shines
-
Nation / World
Disney characters file reports, saying tourists inappropriately touched them
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Receives a Conservation Easement Gift
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Longtime Maine mover-and-shaker Severin Beliveau doesn’t just remember the scandal that took down President Richard Nixon. He found himself in its cross hairs.