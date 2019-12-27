Maximum: 66* Date: 11/1 – 11/2

Minimum: -15* Date: 11/17

Average True Temp: 36.06*

Precipitation

Total for month: 3.72″

Greatest: 1.10″ Date: 11/25

Daily Average: .124”

Year to Date: 41.468”

Snow

Total: 16.92”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 14”

Season to Date: 14″

Wind

Peak: 52 Date: 11/1

Low: 8 Date: 11/19

Average Peak 18.83 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.19 Date 11/17

Low: 29.30 Date: 11/1, 11/22, 11/25

Wind Chill

Low: -30 Date: 11/13

Event Days

Rain: 4

Snow: 13

Thunder & lightning 1

Frost: 2

Fog: 2

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

