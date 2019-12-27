AUBURN – Kathleen M. Saucier, 83, a lifelong resident of Lewiston-Auburn area, passed away peacefully at the Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice on Dec. 7, 2019. Kathleen, 83, was born in St. John Plantation on March 18, 1936. She Married Yvan Saucier on Oct. 11,1959. She worked and retired from Tambrands Inc. in 1995 and then enjoyed many years sewing, knitting and craft shows and doing puzzles.Kathleen is survived by her sons, Lawrence Saucier and his wife, Lisa, of Monmouth, and Roger Saucier of Lewiston; her grandchildren, Chantel Pettengill and husband, Zachary, of Lewiston, Cameron Saucier and his wife, Erin of Lancaster, Pa., Danielle Saucier and fiancé Karl Mills of Popponesset, Mass., Andrew Saucier and his wife, Brandi of Amston, Conn. She is survived by five great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Lucien and Madeline Daigle of New Brunswick, Canada, Louise Provost, Marie-Mae and Tom Hart of Lewiston, Hector and Patricia Daigle of Pittsfield, Raymonde and Wally Levesque of Auburn, Yolande and Ghis Ouellet of St. John Plantation, Pierette and David Hathorne of Harpswell, sister-in-law Bernadette Daigle of Fort Kent. She was predeceased by her husband, Yvan Saucier, and sisters, Rolande Soucy and Marlene Ouellette. The Saucier family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Clover Manor (Kerry Place) while she resided there almost two years and the Androscoggin Hospice House for their loving care. A visitation to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories of Kathleen with the family, will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, Maine, 04240 on Dec. 28, 2019, from 9-11 a.m., with a service following. Condolences and donations can be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

