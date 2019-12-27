AUBURN – Normand Philippe Martel, 83, a lifelong resident Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at The Hospice House. He was born in Lewiston on Jan. 5, 1936, the son of the late Rosaire and Germaine (Jalbert) Martel. Normand married the former Estelle Godbout on June 15, 1964. They were married for 52 years until she passed on July 2, 2016.Normand worked as a custodian for several years at the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, a job he enjoyed and performed with sincere dedication. He then went on to work for the Lewiston School Dept., as a custodian also. He loved to travel with Estelle, and also enjoyed woodworking. He also took great pride in maintaining his home and garden. He is survived by his daughter Diane Hatch and her husband Dennis, four grandchildren: Denise Hatch, Dennis Hatch Jr., Mikayla (Van Hamlin) Ruby and Michael Van Hamlin, a great grandson Trey Duplissis, a brother Roger Martel and his wife Connie, a sister Patricia Lafrance and her husband Roland, a brother in law Claude Godbout and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a daughter Claire Martel who passed in April 2016.The family is grateful to all who were involved in Normand’s care and comfort, especially the staff at The Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Normand’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com Visitation will be held on Monday December 30, from 9-11 a.m., Fortin/Lewiston. Funeral will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Committal will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584. Those wishing to make donations in his memory may do so to The Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice,15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous