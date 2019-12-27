LEWISTON – Reginald Greenleaf, 89, of Buckfield, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Lewiston.

Reginald was born in Machias on Nov. 5, 1930. He married Brenda Lovejoy in 1989 in Boothbay, worked for Pioneer Plastics for over 35 years before retiring. He was a hunting and fishing enthusiast.

Reginald was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Greenleaf and his son, Mike Greenleaf Sr.

He is survived by his son, Moe Greenleaf, and six grandchildren. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Montello Manor for the care that was provided to Reggie.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, December 30, at Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn.

