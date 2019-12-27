Charges

Lewiston

  • Andrew Chickering, 33, of 528 East Ave., on a charge of domestic assault, 9:41 p.m. Thursday at that address.
  • Carl Frost, 35, of 247 Bates St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:12 p.m. Thursday at 4 Perry St.
  • Christopher Nichols, 45, of 105 Cumberland Ave., on a charge of domestic assault, 1:23 a.m. Friday at that address.
  • Carlos Torres, 41, of 230 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging aggravated assault, 2:30 p.m. Friday 2:30 p.m. Friday at Ash and Jefferson streets.
  • Deshaun Goyette, 32, of 5 Bearce St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 3:20 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

Auburn

  • Jana Hansen, 37, of 1 Brackett Lane, Waterboro, on warrants charging unlawful drug trafficking and violating bail, 10:41 p.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue.
  • Echo Dunn, 25, of 56 Echo Lane, Bryant Pond, on a charge of theft, 5:25 p.m. Friday at Walmart.

Androscoggin County

  • Robert White, 19, of 569 Shake Road, New Gloucester, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of failure to stop for police, 8:33 p.m. Thursday at that address.

